Partizan does not stop at changing the date of the ABA final | Sport

Partizan refused to postpone the date of the ABA league final. “Just tell us what time we play on Monday,” said sports director Zoran Savić.

Source: MN PRESS

The ABA League and the Basketball League of Serbia moved the starting date of the ABA League final by a day, and Partizan does not want to accept that change! After Crvena zvezda Meridianbet said “YES” to the proposal of both competitions, the sports director of the black and whites Zoran Savić spoke out and said that Partizan does not accept the new term.

“Please tell us at what exact time the final will be played on June 12,” Savić asked for an answer from the leadership of the regional league, as a confirmation that the black and whites do not agree to the change.

“Dear gentlemen, we appreciate the management’s efforts to somehow solve the problem that suddenly arose due to the determination of the same date for the matches of the ABA League and the Basketball League of Serbia. We do not know how it is possible and why such a problem occurred. Regarding your of the proposal to change the schedule at the last moment, after consultation with the commercial services of the club, the management and the professional staff, we concluded, unfortunately, that KK Partizan cannot accept the proposed schedule change. Our expectation is to stick to the rules that we all adopted in the ABA League.” , announced Savić, and conveyed “Sports journal“.

“KK Partizan, in accordance with the competition calendar and the received notification about the match dates (published and existing on the league’s official website), previously released tickets for the first game of the final series of the ABA League, of which a large number of tickets were sold. The club expects a record attendance It is known that our matches are followed by a large number of fans, many of whom live outside Belgrade. It is clear that our club has a very good relationship with its fans, is grateful to them for their unreserved support and takes care of them (as well as they take care of their club). “.

“KK Partizan cannot and will not let down its fans who have already bought tickets for the match. That is why it would be irresponsible to accept the date set by the League management, who are authorized to do so. Therefore, our answer to your question is that KK Partizan is not “I agree with the change of schedule. Please let us know the exact time on June 12, 2023, when the first match of the final series of the league will be played,” said Zoran Savić.

As a reminder, these are the new proposed dates for the ABA League finals:

Partizan – Zvezda 13.6

Partizan – Zvezda 15.6.

Zvezda – Partizan 18.6.

*Zvezda – Partizan 20.6.

*Partizan – Zvezda 23.6.

According to the previously set date, the final series was supposed to start on June 12 and overlap with the original date of the Super League final, in which Zvezda and FMP will play, after Partizan withdrew from the domestic league. The Red and Whites then announced that they would not play if there was no change, and after an emergency meeting of representatives of the ABA and the Basketball League of Serbia, new dates were proposed, which are now accepted only by Zvezda, not Partizan.