Partizan drew against Metalac | Sports

Partizan must do better before the start of the new competitive year, since Metalac did not win.

The players of Partizan drew against Metalac in the last friendly match before the new season. After an exciting match at Teleoptik, the match ended without a winner (1:1) and the guests from Gornji Milanovac, a current member of the First League of Serbia, will definitely be more satisfied.

Partizan took the lead with a goal by Samed Baždar in the 42nd minute, but the goal of the young talent of the black and white team was not enough to achieve victory. Ognjen Luković scored the draw for the guests in the 75th minute and showed that the people of Gornjemilano can be optimistic before the new season, while he revealed to Igor Duljaj the new problems his team has – and urgently needs to solve them before the first competitive game of this summer.

In this game, Partizan played with almost the strongest team since Duljaj tried out Kanute, Severina and Nikolić, all new reinforcements, but it seems to be especially creaky in the last line where another quality defender is missing.

