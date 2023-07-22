Home » Partizan drew against Metalac | Sports
World

Partizan drew against Metalac | Sports

by admin
Partizan drew against Metalac | Sports

Partizan must do better before the start of the new competitive year, since Metalac did not win.

Source: MN PRESS

The players of Partizan drew against Metalac in the last friendly match before the new season. After an exciting match at Teleoptik, the match ended without a winner (1:1) and the guests from Gornji Milanovac, a current member of the First League of Serbia, will definitely be more satisfied.

Partizan took the lead with a goal by Samed Baždar in the 42nd minute, but the goal of the young talent of the black and white team was not enough to achieve victory. Ognjen Luković scored the draw for the guests in the 75th minute and showed that the people of Gornjemilano can be optimistic before the new season, while he revealed to Igor Duljaj the new problems his team has – and urgently needs to solve them before the first competitive game of this summer.

In this game, Partizan played with almost the strongest team since Duljaj tried out Kanute, Severina and Nikolić, all new reinforcements, but it seems to be especially creaky in the last line where another quality defender is missing.

See also  Trapani Birgi radio sounding on Monday 06 March 2023 at 00:00

You may also like

120,000 people in Nagorno Karabakh are without food...

Latino Influence in Spanish Elections: Striving to Prevent...

Palermo, good equal with Bologna: in Rovereto ends...

The bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to Russia...

Evacuation on Rhodes due to fire | Info

Futa motorcycle accident, where did it happen

Tens of thousands of Israelis march to Knesset...

Hail fell in Kostajnica and Dubica, stormy weather...

On the Greek island of Rhodes, hundreds of...

Tragic accident in Lecco, a boy from Palermo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy