Partizan fan cheated Valter Tavares | Sports

He planted the Euroleague center on the boys’ goalpost next to the field, and later he was endeared by that action.

Izvor: Twitter/IvanLopandic/printscreen

Partizan and Real basketball players are playing a very tense quarter-final series in the Euroleague, and one of the key factors for the Spanish team could be the strong center Walter Tavares. When he is on the field, Ćus Mateo’s team looks much better and more specific – which is also shown by the fourth match that was recently played in Belgrade. It was there that an unusual situation happened in which Tavares found himself.

While leaving the court, Edi greeted the young fans who were next to the field, and one of them performed a trick that made Real’s center laugh. The boy who supports the black and whites extended his hand as if to say goodbye, and then ran it through his hair, which a few seconds later was done by Tavares, who had just been cheated.

A video of this detail appeared on social networks, and Eddie Tavares accompanied it with a smile, or rather an emoji crying with laughter. See what it looked like:

As a reminder, Partizan broke in Madrid in the first two matches of the quarter-final series, but then Real returned to the game with victories in Belgrade. The decisive fifth match will be on the program in the capital of Spain, and then we will find out which team is going to Kaunas, where the four best teams in the Euroleague will fight for the title of European champion.