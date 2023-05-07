Home » Partizan fan cheated Valter Tavares | Sports
World

Partizan fan cheated Valter Tavares | Sports

by admin
Partizan fan cheated Valter Tavares | Sports

He planted the Euroleague center on the boys’ goalpost next to the field, and later he was endeared by that action.

Izvor: Twitter/IvanLopandic/printscreen

Partizan and Real basketball players are playing a very tense quarter-final series in the Euroleague, and one of the key factors for the Spanish team could be the strong center Walter Tavares. When he is on the field, Ćus Mateo’s team looks much better and more specific – which is also shown by the fourth match that was recently played in Belgrade. It was there that an unusual situation happened in which Tavares found himself.

While leaving the court, Edi greeted the young fans who were next to the field, and one of them performed a trick that made Real’s center laugh. The boy who supports the black and whites extended his hand as if to say goodbye, and then ran it through his hair, which a few seconds later was done by Tavares, who had just been cheated.

A video of this detail appeared on social networks, and Eddie Tavares accompanied it with a smile, or rather an emoji crying with laughter. See what it looked like:

As a reminder, Partizan broke in Madrid in the first two matches of the quarter-final series, but then Real returned to the game with victories in Belgrade. The decisive fifth match will be on the program in the capital of Spain, and then we will find out which team is going to Kaunas, where the four best teams in the Euroleague will fight for the title of European champion.

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. Night attacks with drones in...

Dozens of people have died in clashes between...

Coronation of King Charles III: all

Tax, 15% flat tax on thirteenths and permanent...

Who is the Russian writer Prilepin: genius and...

Ciniko, interviewer Mondo Sonoro (2023)

A man threatened to kill all residents of...

igokea won the future | Sports

Palermo-Spal, Tutino rejoices on social media: “Full ahead”...

Palermo, at the cemetery of the dead Rolls...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy