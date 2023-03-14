Fantastic atmosphere in the Arena.

Source: MONDO

The first half belonged to the red and whites, who entered the match better and went to the break with a score of 48:34 in favor of Crvena zvezda.

Since the beginning of the season, four have already been played, but this fifth has a special importance. The red and whites won the first derby in the ABA league 90:74, while the other three were all one ball away. Both teams have a victory in the Euroleague matches, and the red and whites were better in the semi-finals of the Radivoj Korać Cup in Niš and eventually took the first trophy of the season.

The fans of Partizan created a great fan atmosphere in the Belgrade Arena, and in this match they managed to break the record for attendance at a single game of the ABA League.

Even until tonight, the record was Partizan’s, because in February 2020, the match between the Black and Whites and Budućnost in the Arena was watched by 16,531 spectators, while tonight’s match, according to the data on the official website of the ABA league, found as many as 17,124 fans.