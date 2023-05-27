Home » Partizan fans collected 1.7 million euros | Sports
Basketball club Partizan announced everything about the end of the action – when it ended, how much was donated and when the membership cards that all participants received will be distributed.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Partizan is in huge financial problems and the tax debt of as much as seven million euros caused big problems for the black and white basketball section, but now the situation is a little easier. After the action initiated by the fans and carried out by the club, Partizan announced how much money had been collected.

In posts on social networks, black and white state that the fans are on a separate account donated as much as 196,358,862 dinars, or about 1,700,000 euros. That money will be invested in the rehabilitation of the tax debt, so that Partizan will enter the new season with less obligations to the state – probably another one that will be played in the Euroleague.

“The campaign to collect funds to settle the tax debt has ended. First of all, thank you to the fans who initiated the campaign and started another story about the unbreakable love between those who fight for black and white on the field and in the stands. Updating the table and collecting additional payments is not always finished, we ask all fans that if they notice any error in the table on the site, send a complaint to [email protected]. Complaints can be sent until June 5, 2023. The collection of membership cards and T-shirts will begin on June 10,” the Black and Whites announced.

We would like to remind you that the campaign to collect funds for paying taxes was also supported by many former players – both of the basketball and football clubs Partizan. Among those who paid money are Aleksandar Mitrović and Vuk Rašović, and the recently deceased Milka Džikić participated at the very beginning of the action.

