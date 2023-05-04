Partizan fans paid tribute to those killed in the massacre in Belgrade Sports

Before the match with Real Madrid, Partizan fans paid tribute to the victims of the massacre at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in front of the Belgrade Arena.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Partizan called on the fans to cheer at the Euroleague quarter-final match against Real Madrid with dignity and in accordance with the days of mourning that will follow on Friday due to the massacre at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade. A seventh-grade student from that school killed eight students on Wednesday morning, and Partizan fans arriving at the “Belgrade Arena” found a way to pay tribute to the victims even before the match.

In front of one of the entrances to the “Belgrade Arena”, fans lit candles and left flowers in memory of the victims of the massacre that took place in the center of Belgrade.

The match could not be postponed, and the Partizan players will wear special jerseys to honor the victims, and the fans will be silent in the first half to express their sorrow for the tragedy that happened.

Fans lit candles and left flowers, and before the match Željko Obradović and Danilo Andušić spoke in front of Partizan and expressed their condolences and deep regret. We also heard touching messages from Real Madrid basketball players Nigel Williams-Goss and Dzhanan Musa on the occasion of this tragic event.

