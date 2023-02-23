Before the Partizan – Sherif match, fans of the black and white team protested against the club’s management.

Before the match between Partizan and Sherif on Thursday, Partizan fans gathered in front of the stadium in Humska and held a protest. They walked to the north stand and the offices of the club management, and there a large number of police officers secured the gathering. With lit torches, chants and displayed banners, Partizan fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the management’s work:

The fans started the protest on the plateau in front of the south stand, and then walked to the north stand, chanting “Management out”. See what the protest looked like on the Kurir video.

