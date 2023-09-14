Partizan Fuenlabrada Željko Obradović about gravediggers | Sports

Outdoor basketball spectacle in the center of Belgrade.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

In an environment to remember, Partizan defeated Fuenlabrada 93:63 (24:13, 26:15, 23:13, 20:22) and presented its new team to the full stands of Grobar. new jerseys and four reinforcements – Frenk Kaminski, PJ Dowzer, Ognjen Jaramaza and Mateus Ponitka. As expected, the foreign newcomers of the black and white team played in such an environment for the first time and left the field full of impressions, like everyone who was at Tašmajdan.

The fans prepared a special welcome to his pet, Aleksi Avramovićsent a message to the brave heart of the Serbian national team at the recent Mundobasket gratitude to the Romanian fans for the “Kosovo is Serbia” banner, and the black and white coach Željko Obradović said that the result and convincing triumph of his team was the least important.

In Partizan’s jersey – in the first part of the match in white, and in the second part in black – captain Kevin Panter was the most effective with 14 points, Kaminski scored a point less, Alen Smailagić added 12… It is interesting that in the ranks of the Spaniards, Partizan’s sister club, the most effective was former black and white player Petar Aranitović. He scored 16 points.

“These are the most beautiful games to play, we are very happy to have the opportunity to host our friends, the brother club from Fuenlabrada. Last year we visited them, we experienced great hospitality and I am very pleased with how everything went, especially how Fuenlabrada was chanted at the beginning. That is the most important of all, everything else is irrelevant“, said Obradović for “Sport klub” after the match.

In the following days, Partizan will travel to Podgorica, where they will participate in the ABA Supercup from September 18 to 20, together with the host, Budućnost, as well as FMP, Cedevita Olimpija, Igoke, Student Center, Zadar and Mornar. Each team will play three games in the same number of days and they will be important tests for the black and whites before September 29 and the start of the competition year in the ABA League.

Before that, on September 23 and 24, the black and whites will participate in a preparatory tournament in Athens, organized by Panathinaikos, in which Efes and Bayern will also participate. The new Euroleague season will begin on October 5.

01:40 Fireworks on Tašmajdan Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

