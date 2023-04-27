Partizan has no right to a setback in the last five games Sports

After the draw in the 170th eternal derby, the same imperative remains before Partizan. In the last six rounds, he achieved only one victory and that must change urgently.

Source: MN PRESS

After the draw between Partizan and Crvena zvezda in the 170th “eternal” derby, the black and whites remained in fourth position and in big trouble in the fight for placement in Europe. The team Igor Duljaj five rounds before the end, they are seven points behind the second-placed Čukaricki, who have played one less game and will play in it on Thursday, against TSC. This is how the fight for second place and qualification for the Champions League looks like at the moment, while the third will qualify for the Europa League, and the fourth will go to the Conference League. Fifth will also go to Europe, but depending on who wins the Cup.

2. Čukarički (-1) 65 points

3. TSC (-1) 62

4. Guerrilla 58

5. Vojvodina 58

For the outcome of this race, the match that TSC and Čukarički will play in Bačka Topola on Thursday is very important, because with a triumph, the “mountains” would move six points away from the first runner-up, and the black and whites by as many as 10, which would probably leave them unattainable for Igor Duljaj’s team, although and the current seven large capital.

Also, Monday, May 1, when TSC will welcome Partizan, will also be circled in red in Humska and Bačka Topola, and potentially very important matches will be those in which Vojvodina will participate. On May 6, Novi Sad will visit Čukarički, on May 20 they will host Partizan and in the last round they will play against TSC in Bačka Topola.

Read the Superliga playoff schedule to the end: