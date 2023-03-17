Partizan continued the series of disastrous results at their stadium. He hasn’t won in Humska since the winter break!

Partizan disappointed again and lost in Humska to Radnik from Surdulica, the last-placed team in the standings until this round. Igor Duljaj’s team did not prevent the embarrassment, but lost control in the fight for second place, because now TSC is also wondering. After the kick-goal by the black and whites for an unattainable 0:2, and then the unused penalty by Bibras Nath, the first since he came to Partizan, the team from Humska has two points more than the third-placed TSC, but also played a game more. The team from Bačka Topola will play on Saturday night against Mladost from Lucan at home and with a possible victory they will skip the black and white and wait for the break due to the national team matches in the second place.

And what awaits both of them until the playoffs, as well as the fourth-placed Čukarički? Partizan has a complicated schedule in the next three rounds, although it is objective to say that now every match is difficult for Partizan, considering the series of defeats and setbacks in recent weeks. On April 1, Partizan will visit Vojvodina, then they will welcome Voždovac, and then in the last round of the “second round” they will visit Čukarički.

TSC will welcome Mladost Lucana on Saturday, then they will host Radnik from Surdulica on April 1, and then on April 5. wait for Vojvodina, then play against Voždovac in the last round. So, black and white will practically play against the same rivals as TSC until the playoffs, in the fight for the “number two” position before the final stage of the fight for Europe.

The fourth-placed Čukarički currently has four points less than Partizan, and on Sunday they will welcome Voždovac from 19. Then on April 1, they will host Radnička from Niš, and then they will host Javora, and welcome Partizan, as already stated. It will be an important derby of the last round of the second phase of the Serbian Super League, the final one before the playoffs.

One thing is certain – Partizan is in a very deep crisis, and it especially applies to home games, because black and white haven’t won in Humska since November 13, when they defeated Novi Pazar 1:0 at home. Since then, the black and whites lost in Humska to Mladost GAT 0:4, to Sherif 1:3, played to a draw against Radnik 1923 (1:1) and Kolubara (1:1) and this Friday they lost to Radnik from Surdulica. They will try to end that black streak on April 5 against Voždovac, in the only home match until the playoffs.

