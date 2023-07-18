Partizan interested in Luka Božić from Zadar Sport

The president of the regional champion commented on the possibility of the MVP coming to the black and white.

Croatian portal “Zadar antenna” announced the news about Partizan’s alleged interest in the best basketball player from Zadar and the ABA League, Port of Christmas. On this occasion, he contacted the president of the Black and Whites, Osto Mijailović:

“If we sign Božić or any other player, we always inform the public. Luka Božić is a very good player, but I can’t tell you more than that. It is not a problem for Partizan to sign a player from Croatia, because we are a club from the region.” said Mijailović for that portal.

Luka Božić (27 years old, 200 centimeters) was the best player of the ABA league last season and won the title of Croatian champion with his team. In the regional competition, he scored an average of 22 points and was also the best jumper. In this way, he once again showed the quality, which he demonstrated in the first episode in Zadar, from 2017 to 2019, after which he went to Budućnost, then to Široka, from which he returned last summer.

Božić plays as a winger, and at the beginning of the year he refused to respond to the call of the then coach of Croatia, Aleksandar Petrović, because he was subsequently included in the list of the “A” team. That moment did not spoil his concentration, but he played the entire league part of the regional season at a high level, and the assumption is that because of this rumors started that he could move to Belgrade and Serbia. However, Partizan fans are currently focused on waiting for the arrival of Nikola Mirotic, which is expected practically every day, as well as his official break with Barcelona.



In the current “transition period”, Partizan extended the cooperation with last season’s leaders Kevin Panter, Zeko Ledejo, the proven shooter James Nanelli, as well as the combative Aleksa Avramović, and on Tuesday the contract was extended reserve center Balša Koprivica. Ognjen Jaramaz and Mateus Ponitka came from the newcomers, while Dante Exum (Dallas Mavericks), Matijas Lessor, Janis Papapetru (Panathinaikos) and Jam Madar (Fenerbahce) left the club from Humska.

