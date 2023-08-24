Partizan lost 5:0 against Nordsjeland, statement by Igor Duljaj | Sport

Black and white coach about the debacle in Denmark

“The field is the field, 5:0, it could have been more. Congratulations to our goalkeeper, who justified his arrival, regardless of the fact that he conceded five goals. Two penalties were awarded, that does not justify our game tonight. what I have said many times, what does it mean when you have fast players, when you need to make changes so that someone fresher, faster can come in. Far from looking for an alibi, because my responsibility is the biggest in any case. Please players, they are under a lot of stress and there is no need. All the poisonous arrows, of which there are many, can be directed at me. The club can decide whatever they want regarding my fate. 5:0 is a great shame for Partizan Football Club, as well as for me, but the players need to be protected and I will protect them, because they are the least guilty,” he said.

At that place, Duljaj once again spoke about his requests for reinforcements. “We still have three stoppers. It is far from the fact that I want to send a bad message to someone, because Partizan is not my private club, but everyone’s, everyone who loves it – it is his. We need those players to play the whole season. We didn’t have them only asked for this game I know there is a lot of criticism, there are also those who couldn’t wait for something like this to happenbut we are moving on,” he added.

“I have them, they have me, we have a lot of people who love and respect us and we have fans who want our sincere support. And that’s why we will do our best, because of the people who wish us well, to give everything in our be able”

