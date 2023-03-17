Partizan’s coach Igor Duljaj spoke after the shock defeat against Radnik from Surdulica

Izvor: TV Arena sport Premium 1/Screenshot

“It is possible that the problem is in the head. The result is remembered, no one cares how many chances we had, especially in the second half. It even happens that Natho misses a penalty… There is a break, a deep analysis and let’s see what we do next. there is no surrender, but we have to think carefully about what to do next,” said Duljaj.

In Partizan’s shock defeat, there were many things that hurt the black and white fans, but the situations also poor reaction of goalkeeper Aleksandar Popović at the Radnik goalas well as Bibras Nath’s first unused penalty since arriving in Humska in 2019. After all, Partizan is still second, but TSC has a chance to overtake them with a win against Mladost from Lucan on Saturday.