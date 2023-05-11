Partizan lost to Real Madrid Mica Berić statement | Sport

Mića Berić spoke after the defeat of Partizan in the fifth game in Madrid.

Izvor: MN Press/Sport Club/screenshot

Partizan lost in Madrid and missed the final four of the Euroleague (98:94). The Serbian team had everything in their hands during this series, a 2:0 lead in the series, two matches in Belgrade, and then in the “masterpiece” they led with 18 points in the third part (59:41). In the end, it is the Spanish team that goes to Kaunas for the finals of the competition.

What influenced this outcome and how Željko Obradović’s team was left without a pass, former black and white basketball player Miroslav Berić talked about. “We know the reason for the defeat, they cannot concede almost 60 points in the second half. Congratulations to Real, we should all be proud of Partizan’s season, this is a great success, on the way to the final four. Keep your head up, it looks like a great season, regrets remain after 2:0, three match points, we have to be realistic,” said Berić for “Sport klub”.

He is convinced that the Serbian team would have gone further if there had not been a general brawl in the second match of the series and suspensions. “If all that had not happened in the second game, this fifth would not have been possible, it would have ended in the third. It has to be said. Partizan played a great first half. Then the quality of Real’s most experienced players came to the fore, they are grandmasters. Rodríguez changed the match, I haven’t seen him like this for a long time, then Ljulj hits those two important threes and brings the crowd to their feet, then Hezonja scores a three. We saw that he stepped on the touchline on that occasion. We can’t complain now, they’re a big team, that’s it. I congratulate Real and emphasize that Partizan should be proud of the complete season. Now the playoffs of the ABA league follow.”

Kevin Panter was the best actor of the match with 28 points (7/13 for three), but Partizan shot very poorly for two (12/32, 37.5 percent). “Panter had that good shot to tie the game in the end. When looking at the statistics, Partizan shot better for three and from free throws than for two points, 37.5 percent is too little for this type of game. The presence of Tavares can be felt in the racket. Overall, everything else was great. We were close, played good defense, Panther usually hits that shot, now it didn’t go in… I say, great season, nothing else to add. Great performances in the Arena, by far the most fans, everyone can really be proud of this season,” concluded Berić.