On the day of the match against Partizan, today’s rival of the black and white Panathinaikos was officially punished by deducting two victories. The Euroleague imposed this penalty because financial fair play violations a few seasons ago and it is confusing that PAO, unlike Crvena zvezda, was punished only at the end, when the sanction cannot affect the ranking in any way.

Pairs of tonight’s matches, the last in the league:

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet beat Fenerbahçe and on Thursday evening allowed the black and whites to hope that they can reach the fifth place and the ideal scenario, which includes a playoff series against Monaco. However, an hour after the match in “Pionir”, Real lost to Maccabi in Tel Aviv, which cemented the “Pride of Israel” in fifth position. It is also the first safe pair of playoffs. It is interesting that both matches, both in Belgrade and in Tel Aviv, ended in extra time.

18:21

What does Partizan need?

The calculation is clearer since last week, and almost completely clear since last night.

If the expected outcome happens and Partizan beats Panathinaikos, and Barcelona beats Valencia, the black and white will play against Real Madrid in the Top 8 stage. Otherwise, if everything does not go according to plan, Barcelona will be the rival of the black and whites, although there are currently significantly fewer chances for that. Read it calculations before the last match of black and white.

