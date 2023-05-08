Home » Partizan primes footballers for second place | Sports
Partizan will even financially motivate its players in an attempt to reach second place, which leads to the Champions League qualification.

Partizan is playing one of the worst seasons in recent history and is tied for fourth place with Vojvodina, so they need a miracle in the remaining four rounds in order to reach the second position that brings qualifications for the Champions League. Partizan has even 28 points less from the biggest rival Crvena zvezda, which won the title a long time ago, i.e. four less than Čukaricki and TSC, and in the hope that they will manage to overtake their competitors and reach the vice-championship place – the management has also promised bonuses.

“Informer” reports that the management of Partizan decided to wake up its players with a monetary “injection”, however, we are used to that way, at least in Humska, being rewarded with trophies, and it is not remembered that ever in the club’s history it was necessary to motivate the footballers in order to reach the second target on the table.

The management will in case of good results in the remaining four rounds and reach the second position reward each player with 20,000 euros, which is about 500,000 euros from the club’s budget. It would not be a particularly big blow if Partizan managed to qualify for the Champions League and reach the group stage, where the earnings are huge, that is, more than 20 million euros would arrive in Humsk.

Let’s remind you that there is currently turmoil in Partizan between JSD and FK, i.e. the authorities and the opposition, which somewhat disturbs the atmosphere in the team, so coach Igor Duljaj said that he has to talk to his players about this topic before the decisive matches against Novi Pazar, Vojvodina, Voždovac and Radnički.

