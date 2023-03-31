17:20 Legends are back on the field! It will be very interesting to see how big names such as Milenko Tepić, Vulet Avdalović, Veselin Petrović, Aleksandar Pavlović, Novica Veličković, Dejan Tomašević, Ratko Varda, will manage on the basketball court, a few years after retirement.

16:50 Match announcement! Read the announcement of the match of the 32nd round of the Euroleague, in which Partizan will compete with Real Madrid. There are chances that the Belgrade team will reach the quarterfinals already tonight, but for that they have to fulfill some conditions in addition to their victory in front of the packed Arena.

16:40 Good evening! Partizan’s basketball players will play against Real Madrid from 20:30 and already tonight they have the opportunity to secure a place among the eight best teams in Europe. And there… Well, everything is possible, Željko Obradović usually doesn’t fall out in the quarterfinals!

