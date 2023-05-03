Partizan Real Madrid ticket sales Euroleague fourth game | Sports

See ticket prices for the fourth match between Partizan and Real Madrid in the Belgrade Arena.

Source: Mondo

Partizan did not use the first “match ball” against Real Madrid, who celebrated in front of a packed Arena (82:80), so we will also watch the fourth match of the exciting Euroleague playoff series. It is well known who will return from the suspended players, while the ticket prices for the spectacle that awaits us are now known on Thursday from 8:30 p.mwhere there will again be a large number of those who did not manage to get a ticket because the Arena simply does not accommodate 50,000 people…

Ticket sales start at 10 a.m. and it is certain that there will be long queues from early in the morning, especially since the Black and Whites pleased the fans with the information that the prices will be identical to the first match.

The cheapest ticket for “level 400 side” will cost 5,500 dinars, “level 400 center” will cost 6,000 dinars, while below you can also find information on how much tickets for more exclusive places cost. There aren’t many of them on sale and they’ll probably sell out in the first hour, so hurry to get them.