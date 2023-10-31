Partizan Red Star statement by Željko Obradović | Sports

The coach of Partizan responded sharply at the press conference after the victory against Zvezda.

Partizan coach Željko Obradović congratulated his team on another victory against Crvena zvezda, which they outplayed in both derbies and achieved very important triumphs. On Monday evening, in the crowded “Štark Arena” it was 98:87 for the current champion of the Adriatic, and Obradović thanked the audience after the game.

“After four days there was a fantastic atmosphere again, thank you to everyone who came, it’s not easy to play two games in four days in the regular season against the same team. The draw made it so, what we tried in the break between games was to see who was healthy and who could play. The fact that we have 11 players speaks volumes, we have problems, Zvezda also has injured players and it is very important that you have a roster that can withstand all the demands. On Thursday we will have an important game against Baskonia, they have changed their coach, two days after that we travel to Splitt”.

In his opinion, Partizan did most of the work with a turnaround in the second quarter and a furious rush, and in the third they withstood Zvezda’s offensive and deservedly triumphed.

“It was a great game, Zvezda started well, and we made the main difference in the second quarter, we started the third well, hit shots, and then we chose individual solutions that I don’t like and that we have to work on. Every time we played hard, we played well. Zvezda wanted to play counterattacks and they succeeded in that, they looked for solutions through players who have that quality, but in the end we won and I congratulate the players on an important victory. I am especially pleased with the friendly and good atmosphere among the teams on the floor, and may God grant that it will always continue.”

When asked when Partizan will stop “gambling”, with an allusion to the fact that its advantage of 19 points was reduced to six in the final, Obradović raised his voice and answered sharply.

“Tomorrow is a day off and on Wednesday I will tell the players what you said – Don’t gamble, swing and play basketball. Is it possible that anyone really thinks that Partizan or any team in Europe that plays against a team at that level is gambling or is it perhaps the quality of the opposing team? Or we are obliged to have 20 differences. Were there 20 points difference in the Euroleague this season? Maybe a couple of games. I can only say one thing – that the players made wrong decisions and I call them out because I love them and I’m not a mom and dad to say ‘Well done’ even when they do a bad thing. No one sinned because they gambled, but with the best of intentions. We made four three-pointers at the beginning of the third quarter, and then every shot can’t be a goal, that’s not realistic, does that happen?“



“They have Napier, Teodosic, are they not good players? This little Lithuanian is one of the best shooters in the Euroleague. I will support them and try to correct what is not good. It’s a matter of concentration, decision, sticking to the game plan. That’s the essence of what we doObradović added.

He also spoke about his American basketball players, PJ Dowager and Frank Kaminsky, who had a big impact on the victory tonight. Kaminski scored 22 points, and Doužer scored 12 with as many as eight assists.

“Douzer had a fantastic number of assists and played a great game. I always speak for him, remember what Dante Exum looked like last year at this time. It’s all a matter of time, it can’t be done right away. It takes time, we work with them. Douzer has quality, aggressiveness is required of him – offensively and defensively, you saw tonight that he has good solutions in attack and I expect him to continue like that. I don’t expect him to always have this number of points and assists, but to fit into what our philosophy should be“.

“As for Kaminski, I can say the same about him – that he has a lot of experience and every player in my team and in any team in the Euroleague has virtues and flaws and of course we as a team try to hide the flaws of all players. Frank has a lot of virtues, some flaws, he is aware of it and has no anger. There are limits. I know that it is compared, that it is talked about. Lessor and Kaminski. Totally different players, they have nothing to do with each other, he is not able to do things like Lesor, nor can Lesor do things like him. And I told little Sava – as soon as you come, the victories start immediately, I have to keep him in the rosterObradović laughed.

