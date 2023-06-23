partizan red zvezda final aba league fifth game press conference | Sports

23:05

INTERRUPTION OF THE CONFERENCE!

Partizan basketball players, led by Osto Mijailović, broke into the press conference and interrupted it! Coach Željko Obradović remained wet to the skin in front of the media, he was chanted “Take Željko the Euro title”, and the journalists no longer had the opportunity to ask questions!

23:04

Favorite title?!

“Every season is difficult. Tonight was the 78th game of the season, when you play so much it’s hard. With this pool of players… I hugged them when they came out on the field, I said ‘Hvsla for everything you’ve done for Partizan’. This is the final, the last game, they were drawing their last atoms of strength. That’s why there was a fall in the second part. I sat on the bench after everything, I had no strength. It will probably take me time to get back to normal. One of my favorite titles! I returned to Partizan because I felt that way. I returned exclusively because I made such a decision. No one could influence that. Thank you to everyone who ‘persuaded’ me to take Partizan. I have lived for two years in Belgrade, with all the problems that this job entails. I’m concentrating on that rectangle… Thank you for the question, I’m very happy,” said Obradović when asked by MONDA journalist Nikola Lalović!

22:59

The youngest, inexperienced…

“We were the youngest team in the Euroleague and the second most inexperienced team in the Euroleague, only the Baskonia players had fewer games than our players. Samilagić, Trifunović, Koprivica, Vukčević, even Madar, and he is still a child. Replay the film of what they looked like two years ago, and how do they look now? It’s not just the Top 8 of the EuroLeague and the title in the ABA League. They can’t stop working on themselves now. This experience we had should help them. Find out who among them played in the EuroLeague before this season? “, said Obradovic.

22:53

What awaits Partizan!

“My feeling is very bad because I got a few kicks in the back during the throw. But it was worth it! Tomorrow is tomorrow and all the serious clubs start working. We have done some things so far, but it was not the time to talk about it. The players have expressed their desire to be concentrated. You more or less know the situation of who completes contracts and who does not complete contracts. We have time to stop and think about which path Partizan will choose. It would be incorrect if we did not thank the State of Serbia for the help it gave to Partizan. Partizan made a budget to respect! When you look at the Euroleague table we finished in sixth place and who we left behind, with a normal budget something can be done. Thank you to everyone who helped Partizan function like this. The only way for us is self-financing, like the action started by the fans. I hope that next year in the Euroleague can be better for us. Of course, with caution because it remains to be seen who are the participants and what kind of team we can make. Let’s see who among them wants to continue living this is how he lived. We’ll see when season tickets are sold, that’s where we broke records… We broke many records this year,” concluded Obradović.

22:48

O Zvezdi i sezoni!

“We played against an outstanding team. Crvena zvezda is a great team. You saw for yourself that we played outstandingly in the first half, they later tried to come back, we lost our rhythm a bit and I tried to bring us back into the match with rotations. knows how many years we returned the title to Partizan. I would like to thank the president of the club, the people from the working community, my coaching staff, which I think is the best coaching staff I have ever had. Of course, the most important people are the players. I think this is fantastic a result with this kind of playing staff. We finished the season with a small number of players, but that should be a lesson for the next season. We won based on desire and morale, but when you look at the rosters of the other teams…”, Obradović said.

22:45

Željko Obradović!

“I would start with one thing that gave me the greatest satisfaction, and that is the fantastic atmosphere in which the match was played. And the fans of Partizan became champions. It is a fantastic picture, I want to thank everyone who was and who cheered. This is the final that both Zvezda and Partizan deserve. They were with us all season, they broke all the records they could break. The number of people grew even when it wasn’t great. They carried the team and I thank them for that, without them we wouldn’t have succeeded,” Obradović said.

22:40

Psyche!

“It is a very important element in every sport and in life. Real teams win titles away from home, not at home. We didn’t show it tonight, and I hope we will show it sometime in the future,” said coach Duško Ivanović, who when asked about the composition of the team for the next season, he pointed out that he must rest first.

22:39

About Dobrić!

“I have no information that this is his last game and I will not comment on that. Maybe you are better informed,” Ivanovic said about Ognjen Dobrić, who may be leaving Zvezda.

22:38

About the match!

“Partizan plays aggressively at the beginning of the game, that’s nothing new. We didn’t prepare well. Everything was the same as before, we lacked to respond to the aggressiveness. We’re all going on vacation, I train a lot, but not now, now we will rest. We had one drop in the Euroleague, when some things coincided that caused us not to enter the Top 8, but we played evenly… And tonight we might have played evenly if we had hit that one shot. It is difficult to play when someone led by 15 or 20 points. That’s to Partizan’s credit, they played really well. The ball went fast, they found the player himself and scored. They played well in Pionir too, but we also had energy then. We didn’t play great defense, even good. We were in the game, we lacked one shot… I’m disappointed with the result, I believed we could win, as did my players,” concluded Ivanovic.

22:33

Dusko Ivanovic!

“First of all, congratulations to Partizan, they played much better than us. Especially in the first 20 minutes, I regret how we played then. Partizan played aggressively, had open shots. Here we had one face, in Pionir another face. We showed we are able to play against Partizan, the result of the season is 5-5. I am proud of my players, for their sportsmanship and fair behavior, for the game and for their effort. That is why I am only sorry for these 20 minutes,” said the coach of Zvezda .

22:25

KEVIN PANTHER MVP!

The captain of Partizan played impressively in the final series against Crvena zvezda, and in the fifth game against his former club, he scored as many as 32 points! Because of this, he was declared the MVP of the final in the regional competition, and the fans in the hall chanted “Stay”. This is what the celebration looked like immediately after winning the title:



22:20

Congratulations from Vladimir Štimac!

Former Red Star basketball player and long-time Serbian representative Vladimir Štimac took to Twitter and congratulated his biggest rival on winning the trophy. This is how he did it:

Of course I would like my team to win, congratulations to my neighbors!

Let’s move on, now you need to be a fan when it’s hard and provide support!

❤️#kkcz — Vladimir Stimac (@stimac15)June 22, 2023

22:15

Tweet Dalasa Mura!

The former Partizan basketball player posted on his Twitter profile and commented on the cheering in the fifth match of the final. The American who watched the entire final series and commented with his followers has now concluded that Partizan fans are the best in the world:

22:10

Vlade Đurović analyzes!

“The defeats against Derby and Cedevita were the result of the defeat against Real, who were thinking about F4. Congratulations to Partizan who deservedly won the game. For the first time, we will not talk about the referees, the atmosphere was good and we can be happy that it happened like this. Of course, Zvezda fans cannot rejoice,” said Đurović and then praised Kevin Panter, whom he believes played the best game of his career!

22:05

KRAJ MECA – 96:85!

The Partizan basketball players won the ABA League for the 2022/23 season by winning the fifth game of the final. Send the whole the course of the match in Belgrade!



22:00

Who watched the match?

Famous athletes and other public figures were in the Belgrade Arena tonight! Take a look who all found themselves in the stands while Partizan and Zvezda played “masterpiece” in the final of the ABA league.



21:55

How did it start?

Crvena zvezda basketball players are immediately in front of the Belgrade Arena had an unpleasant situationthe fans of the home team were cannonballing at them!

21:50

Good evening!

Immediately after the end of another season in the ABA league, we will see off the conferences of the two coaches!

