Partizan coach on elimination from Europe

Source: MN Press

Partizan experienced a painful elimination from Europe defeat by Sherif in Humskaand after the match, the black and white coach took full responsibility for such an epilogue Gordan Petrić. “I see that a lot of people are nervous, and the only one who should be nervous is me. If the blame should be placed on someone, then it is my biggest fault, that’s what I have to say about the game,” he said at the press conference.

To an additional question about whose nervousness he was referring to, the head of the black and white team explained his words: “I’m thinking of the people around the locker room, there’s a lot of nervousness. It’s all fine and I’ve gone through it all in principle. I say who needs the most be nervous, it’s me,” he repeated.

After the 1:0 victory in Chisinau, but also the lead in Humska on Thursday (also 1:0), Partizan sank incomprehensibly, saw how Šerif reversed and then the necessary goal sufficient for extra time seemed like too difficult a mission for Petrić’s team. So she said goodbye to Europe for this season, although many expected her on Friday in the draw for the round of 16 of the Conference League.

Petrić did not want to talk about the individual mistakes of the players. “Both Saničanin and Fejsa and Belić certainly wanted to react as best they could, especially with the second goal. There was still a minute left, we conceded a goal with a lot of players behind the ball. I don’t mean Fejsa as Fejsa, but generally at this level there’s no forgiveness for mistakes. We conceded cheap goals and that’s football. We should also ask ourselves why we went the way we did. I think we played a couple of good games and nobody thought we’d go very far, but yes we don’t tell the story. We didn’t pass, we wish Sheriff the best of luck and turn to the game that follows on Sunday.”