In order to go to the Final Four, Partizan will fight against a team that is there more often than anyone else! A hell of a series awaits us.

Victory of Partizan against Panathinaikos James Nunelli’s three-pointer decided everything. The Black and Whites will finish the league part of the Euroleague in the sixth place of the table, with a great 20 victories, with which they won the playoff series against Real Madrid.

The playoffs will begin on April 25, Real will host the first two games, and then the series will move to Stark Arena. Qualifying for the Final Four in Kaunas from May 19 to 21, where the new European champion will be decided. And the black and whites have in front of them the team that most often won that title in history (as many as 10 times) and that in the last 10 years played in the Final Four seven times, and was champion twice – the last time in Belgrade, in 2018. years.

This season, Real and Partizan beat each other at home, with the triumph of the black and whites in Stark Arena on March 31 being a real demolition of the “royal club”, 104:90. Željko Obradović’s players crushed Madrid that evening in every way and that triumph is one of those that drew the attention of the whole of Europe to the black and whites. And he warned everyone that they too will have to think about Željko Obradović and his team in the fight for the Final Four.

After that triumph, Real beat Bayern, who had long been “written off” at home (79:67) and in the last round on Thursday night they lost to Maccabi 96:100, which did not suit the black and whites, because with that result they lost the chance to be fifth and to play to go to F4 against Monaco. However, despite the size of the opponent, the black and whites will still have something to hope for, which they proved throughout the entire Euroleague season and proved by entering the European elite. And that despite the fact that the Real team will have former NBA players like Dzhanan Musa (15.5 points per match), Gabriel Deko (11.9), Mario Hezonja (10.4), as well as the towering center Valter Tavares who grabs 6.5 rebounds per match…

A great series awaits us, and it is already known that the winner of the semi-final of the Final Four will play against the better team from the series Barcelona – Žalgiris. Of course, there is a long way to go for both teams, and these are the pairings:

