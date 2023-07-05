Partizan wants Nika Kalates | Sport

Željko Obradović continues to assemble his team for the greatest deeds, and the next target is the player with whom he won the Euroleague!

What a bomb is brewing in Belgrade! Dimitris Itudis has decided to give up the service Nika Kalatesaand this was decided to be used by his teacher Željko Obradović. According to the Greek portal “Sport 24”, Partizan is waiting for the official parting of the Greek playmaker from Fenerbahce, and when that happens, they will offer a contract to Kalates!

During the last season, due to injuries, the Black and Whites struggled with the position of playmaker, and currently they have only The people of Madara. Kevin Panter i Aleksa Avramović are there, but they are more guards than point guards, while Dante Exum, who also played point guard during last season, is now in the NBA.

Nick Kalates was born in America, and after two years at Florida College he was selected as the 45th pick in the draft by Minnesota. However, he started his career in Greece, where he played for Panathinaikos from 2009 to 2012, and then spent a year in Lokomotiv Kubanj. He left for the NBA in 2013, but returned to Panathinaikos after two seasons sitting on the bench.

He played for five years in Athens, then played for Barcelona and Fenerbahçe. If he terminates his contract with the Turkish club now, he could play under Željko Obradović after a decade. In his first term in Panathinaikos from 2009 to 2012, “Žoc” trained him in Panathinaikos.



Kalates is the best assistant in the history of the Euroleague, and his strongest point is his team play and assisting. He is also excellent defensively, but his shooting can be problematic. With Obradović, he won the Euroleague in 2011, and in his career he was the best assistant in this competition in four seasons, the last time in 2022.

Three times he had the most assists in the Euroleague, twice he was selected to the best team of the elite competition, and in 2013 he was MVP and winner of the Eurocup. In Greece, he was league MVP three times and cup MVP once, and he won titles in Spain.

If he were to join Partizan Kalates, he would be Željko Obradović’s first reinforcement for this season. For now, Matijas Lesor and Dante Exum have left the club, and the contracts of Kevin Panter, Zack Ledej and Aleksa Avramović have been extended.

