Partizan without fans against Real if there are incidents | Sport

The former black and white ace warns the fans before the match against Real Madrid, any incident can be a disaster for Partizan!

Source: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGES

Partizan’s basketball players made two breaks against Real in Madrid in the Euroleague quarterfinals and moved the series to Belgrade with huge capital, and now in front of their audience they will have the opportunity to qualify for the Final Four. The final of the Euroleague in Kaunas is within reach of Željko Obradović’s team, which will be weakened for Kevin Panter and Matijas Lesor due to the fight, and any subsequent incident could cost them much more.

As claimed by Goran Grbović, a former black and white basketball player and current director of the hall where Partizan will meet Real Madrid, the first failure in the organization of the match could mean the emptying of the hall! If that happens, Partizan would be left without the support of passionate fans in the third and fourth match of this quarterfinal series.

“Listen like this, I know one thing, if there is an incident, an object flies in or, God forbid, someone gets hurt because of it, the entire stands are emptied in 45 minutes, and the fourth game is played without an audience. So, be smart. Support Partizan, your club in this historic moment. Real is on its knees, and Željko’s team showed what it is made of and what it can do,” said Goran Grbović for “Mozart sport“.

The former basketball player believes that the match between Partizan and Real will be specially monitored by the organizer of the competition, so everything should go smoothly. Throwing objects into the field, congesting the passage, even cheering inappropriately from the stands could do a lot of damage to the black and whites!

“There is no doubt that the Arena will be full again, but if the rest of the Euroleague playoff series are under scrutiny, then this one will be under the microscope and believe me, they will wait for the smallest possible mistake in order to enforce some punishment again. The Euroleague has its controllers per hall, which is quite normal. You know when the announcer during the game asks the fans to get out of the way, you think it’s a coincidence. No, nothing happened. But someone from the Euroleague reports that it has to be done, and now imagine under such tensions what kind of control will be and how many eyes will be on Belgrade”, added the director of “Belgrade Arena”.

Finally, the former wing center of Partizan had a message for the fans who will be cheering for Partizan against Real. “In Europe, in some places, that emotion in the stands, a sincere emotion, is slowly being lost. Everything becomes a business and a show, but in Belgrade it has not been lost. Today, coming to Belgrade for a Euroleague game is exotic, something incredible and special. Now that everyone is watching, let’s put ourselves in the best possible light in front of everyone. To show who we are. Serbia has always shown hospitality and love, we welcome and love even those whom we are not supposed to love, that is our traitGrbović concluded.

As a reminder, Partizan will have three match balls for placement at F4 in Kaunas. The first of them is on Tuesday at 20:30, and the eventual fourth match will be played in front of the Belgrade audience. If there is a need, the two teams will move to Madrid for the “master”, but for now it seems that Partizan can win a place in Kaunas even before the fifth meeting.

(WORLD)