Partizan won the Student Center statement by Željko Obradović | Sports

Partizan’s coach on the dramatic victory in Podgorica against the Student Center

Source: YouTube/KK SC Derby

He is a partisan beat the Student Center in the second game of the quarter-final series and won the “master’s match”, scheduled for Monday in Stark Arena. After the narrow triumph, with a decisive basket by James Nanelli, the black and white coach Željko Obradović congratulated the team on the victory and said that his team was motivated and fighting, and he congratulated the players for that.

“Obviously, there was a great desire among the players of my team and I congratulate them for that, but we have a problem with a very bad three-point shot. It was also in Belgrade, where he was 9/32, and tonight he was 7/ 28. All told, that’s 16/60 over two games. During the season, we were 45 percent from three-point shooting. Today we had a lot of open shots, a huge number, we didn’t make anything. The team will get a day off tomorrow and I hope that he will concentrate and that he will find the strength to play at a better level than in the first match tonight as well. Thank you to the audience.”

How was Jam Madar injured? “I asked him how he was feeling, he told me that he will be fine, whatever that means. Tomorrow he will immediately take a photo of his leg, so we will have the result during the day”.

Obradović also spoke about the hero of the victory, James Nunelli. “Players have oscillations and they are human. If I’m not mistaken, this is our 70th game of the season. Material fatigue, first of all in the head, that’s where it all starts. He played a phenomenal finish, I asked for the ball to be in his hands, that recognized it smartly. There are always important details for the development of the end of the game, we will work on it and try to play the best possible game, with the greatest respect for the Student Center.”

Obradović stated that it was obvious that the series against Real Madrid mentally drained the black and whites, and that was quite clear in both matches against the outsiders from Podgorica. “It is obvious that those games with Real left the team mentally tired. That the team is fighting is evident. I say this because the Student Center had 20 turnovers in the first game, and 22 tonight. It means that we are trying to play aggressively and I congratulate the team for that. We suffer in rebounding, but when everything is put together, we had more possessions and shots. With the quality we have, I think that is more than enough to play a good game. And in the announcement of this series I said that I have great respect for the Student Center team. They prepare exceptionally well, they play exceptionally well, and congratulations to all of them.”

“The first training session after Madrid I gave them recognition and congratulated them for everything done in the Euroleague, I think we had an extraordinary season, with everything that happened in the playoffs and I said it’s time to forget and turn to our primary goal, the ABA league. Whether they talk to each other, I can’t know. But it is evident that tonight the energy and willing moment was at the highest possible level”.

The “Masterpiece” between Partizan and the Student Center will be played on Monday, in Stark Arena.