Partizan’s injured Mario Hezonja stepped on the touchline | Sport

Check out the detail where it seems the judges got it wrong!

Source: Twitter/@EuroLeague

He is a partisan lost to Real spilling an advantage of as many as 18 points in the Madrid “masterpiece” against Real, as well as a 2:0 lead in the series, and that will hurt the black and whites for a long time, but there will certainly remain anger because of one situation in the end. During the dramatic ending, Mario Hezonja made a three-pointer for “plus 5” (91:86), with the difference in possession in favor of the home team, and it seems that at that moment he still stepped on the line.

After this basket, Real entered the finish much more comfortably, in which Zeko Ledej’s three-pointer brought the black and whites closer to only three points behind in the last minute, but then Kevin Panter still missed the key shot. Although he had an “open” look at the basket, he still missed and that was the end of the game. Hezonja just caught the ball, then hit a free throw and Partizan could no longer fight back.

After the game, the black and white coach Željko Obradović did not want to talk about the trial nor about an obviously disputed detail. He congratulated his team, reminded of all that Partizan did in the return season in the Euroleague and emphasized that the black and whites showed that they deserve a permanent place in the strongest competition. Meanwhile, Real’s thug Gershon Yabusele is rejoiced after Partizan’s failure.