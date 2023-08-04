Partizan’s potential rivals in the qualifiers | Sport

Partizan already knows who they can get in the draw on Monday for the Conference League playoffs.

Partisan next week the Conference League qualifiers begin and on Thursday night he found out that it would be Azerbaijani Sabah. The black and whites will first travel to Masazir (August 11), the rematch is seven days later in Humska (August 18), while in the meantime they will find out who will be their potential obstacle in the playoffs.

The draw for the last round of the Conference League qualifiers is scheduled for Monday at 2 pm in Nion, and due to good results in previous years in UEFA competitions, Partizan will have a privileged status. That doesn’t have to mean anything on paper, and more will be known the morning before the draw, when the people from the European “house of football” will announce how they grouped the teams and who Partizan might like in that case.

For now, only all potential opponents of Partizan (and Sabah) are known, and there are a few unpleasant names on the list. First of all, Osasuna was kicked out, then returned, but also Besiktas, Twente, APOEL, Rijeka… This is the complete list:

Celje (Slovenia) – Neman (Belarus) Osasuna (Spain) Besiktas (Turkey) – Nefci (Azerbaijan) FCSB (Romania) – Nordsjylland (Denmark) Sepsi (Romania) – Aktobe (Kazakhstan) Tobol (Kazakhstan) – Derry City (Ireland) Hibernian (Scotland) – Lucerne (Switzerland) Osijek (Croatia) – Adana (Turkey) Rosenborg (Norway) – Harts (Scotland) Legion (Poland) – Austria Vienna (Austria) Aruka (Portugal) – Bran (Norway) Rijeka (Croatia) – Torshavn (Faroe Islands) Twente (Netherlands) – Riga (Latvia) Apoel (Cyprus) – Dila Gori (Georgia) Hapoel (Israel) – Levski (Bulgaria) Rapid (Austria) – Debrecen (Hungary) Leh (Poland) – Spartak Trnava (Slovakia)