Partner against jihadists and migrant trafficking, but also a fundamental source of uranium: because losing Niger would be a serious blow for the EU

The uranium mines fundamental to the French nuclear power plantsthe fight against jihadist terrorism and the contrast of migration flowsbut also the attempt to limit the expansion of the Russian opponent in the Sahel. In the European chancelleries these are the main elements of concern after the coup d’état in Nigerwhere the military loyal to the self-proclaimed new leader of the country, Abdourahmane Tchianithey ousted the president Mohamed Bazoum, currently confined inside his home by the coup national guard. Although little told, the vast country in the heart of the Sahel represented in fact the last western outpost at the gates of Saharain what is considered the first ‘stage’ of the so-called Mediterranean route.

Niger, explains a Ilfattoquotidiano.it Domitilla Catalano Gonzagahead of the Africa desk for the International Studies Center, is a fundamental country for Western balances for two reasons: “First of all because it represents the last reliable partner in the Sahel region, a fundamental region and afflicted for some time by a growing authoritarianism – explains the analyst – As we know, in the neighbourhood Mali e Burkina Faso we have governments governed by a military junta, while in Niger processes were underway that suggested a path to democratization of the country. The second reason concerns its strategic importance in the fight against terrorism, while jihadist groups are expanding in the region, and in the fight against organized crime linked above all to the human trafficking“. And its increased importance is linked precisely to the recent past of Mali and Burkina Faso, two former partner countries of the West which, however, in the last two years have also experienced political upheavals with two coups d’état: “Niger remained in the area the only country that still sees the presence of Western states, especially the France which, with the closure ofoperation Barkhanetransferred 1,500 soldiers from Mali to Niger which add up to the approximately 1,100 Americans, 300 Italians and a hundred Germans – continues Catalano Gonzaga – In fact, in 2018 Italy launched a bilateral support mission for Niger, the Misin operationthey United States they built two military bases in the country”.

Until today, the big voice in the Sahel state was mainly the French one. Not just for the colonial pastbut also and above all for the need to Paris to maintain a fixed and consolidated presence linked to the exploitation of precious stones uranium mines which the country is rich in. Uranium which is used, among other things, to fuel the nuclear power plants of the transalpine state: “Niger is a country with a very influential French presence at a political level, as were Mali and Burkina Faso, but also and above all at a economic – explains the Cesi analyst – After abandoning these two states, for France, Niger had become the strategic point for all operations in the Sahel. An even more relevant factor is the presence of important uranium mines essential for the operation of French nuclear power plants. Precisely for this reason, France will try to maintain a presence in the country. His economics interests they are rooted there more than they were in Burkina and Mali”.

However, it is not the gradual disengagement, however imposed in some cases, that has led to this epilogue in Niger as well. On the contrary, the tangible presence and the pressure of French interests have fueled an increasingly convinced over the years anti-Paris sentimentalso demonstrated in these days on the streets of the capital Niameywith demonstrators taking to the streets holding Russian flags and attacking the embassy of the Republic: “Formally, the reasons that led to the coup d’état must be sought in the aggravation of the socio-economic conditions in the country, a bit like in other African countries, also due to the consequences of war in Ukraine” which resulted in greater difficulties than food supply across much of the continent. “To these reasons are added others of a security nature. This is because jihadist groups are expanding more and more, especially in the south-west and south-east region. Then there are other reasons, internal, that may have influenced and it is important to underline that anti-French sentiments were already very strong in the country, above all due to the colonial past”.

Losing the last partner in the area for European countries, especially those bordering on Mediterranean like Italy, it would have potentially disastrous consequences. The fight against terrorism would suffer a severe blow as would the activity of filtering migratory flows from all over West Africa. To this, however, there is also a possible advantage for powers which, at this moment, represent the main adversaries of the NATO-EU bloc at an international level: “The containment ofRussian expansion in the area is another reason for the European presence in the country and therefore the risk, to date, is that in addition to losing its role of control and contrast to armed groups, the local army decides to seek support from new actors, interested in increasing its regional influence. We don’t just talk about Russia e Chinesebut also ofIran, three countries interested in uranium mining. This is why France will in any case try to remain in the country at all costs”.

