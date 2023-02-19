Strategic agreement between Estracom and Fiberconnect to develop FTTH infrastructures in the industrial and craft areas of Tuscany

Estracom SpA, a company of the Estra group, and FiberConnect SpA today concluded a strategic partnership agreement to accelerate the further development of the FTTH infrastructure in the most important industrial areas of the Tuscany Region.

Il FiberConnect projectthrough agreements with local operators, has as its objective the development of a national ultra-broadband network which will ensure greater penetration in the industrial and craft areas of the territory.

The project will allow for the infrastructural growth of FTTH networks in industrial areas, which will add to those already made by Estracomand will give it the opportunity to expand the current Customer Base.

The commitment to FiberConnect is linked to the apurchase of minimum volumes of connectivity services noin the same areas identified during the development of the project, which the company will promote.

“The fact that these territories can already count on an FTTH infrastructure and that this can be further implemented represents an advantage for bridging the digital divide of the Industrial Areas – explains Fabio Niccolai General Manager of Estracom. – The use of access fiber and the technological upgrade of the electronic devices give the FibreConnect and Estracom project the possibility of creating stable and high-capacity TLC networks, making it possible to implement digital services, in line with the process of digital transformation that companies are facing».

«The collaboration started with Estracom contributes to the acceleration of the coverage plan of the Industrial and Artisanal Areas of the country, where the Small and Medium Enterprises that represent the heart of the Italian economy are rooted, points out Franco FabbricianiGeneral Manager of FiberConnect. The goal is for all businesses to enjoy the benefits of fiber optics, regardless of their geographic location. This agreement will allow the Tuscan companies present in the industrial areas to improve their level of competitiveness, thanks to the adoption of latest generation connectivity services”.