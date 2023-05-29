partnership with Pastrovich SRL in the Data Center area

The operator supports the Ligurian system integrator with its reliable and secure infrastructures

WINDTRE, through the WINDTRE BUSINESS brand, supports with its Data Centers Pastrovich SRL, Ligurian System Integrator which counts among its customers over 300 small and medium-sized enterprises.

In particular, WINDTRE BUSINESS provides Pastrovich with robust and reliable infrastructures capable of managing large amounts of data and ensuring operational continuity even in the event of breakdowns or malfunctions.

WINDTRE data centers, in fact, allow the archiving, processing and management of information in a secure way and in any situation, also thanks to the high standards of cybersecurity.

Through the partnership with Pastrovich, WINDTRE confirms its strategy of associating the “best in class” in telecommunications and digital solutions, to offer its customers innovative and personalized “turnkey” services. The operator also guarantees 360° support through a dedicated customer service focused on the quality of the service offered, which relies on the many years of experience of the WINDTRE BUSINESS specialists.

Luke CardoneHead of 5G & Corporate Solution at WINDTRE, said: “In a scenario increasingly oriented towards a “data driven” approach, data centers play an important role in the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises as well, the basis of the country’s economic development. In this context, WINDTRE BUSINESS represents a reference player for the development of safe and high-performance infrastructures, to accompany companies and local administrations in the digital transformation process”.

George PastrovichCEO of Pastrovich SRL added: “The partnership with WINDTRE BUSINESS allows us to offer our customers private cloud services with Enterprise-type levels of quality, performance and customization, at costs compatible with the economic and organizational resources of even the smallest companies. Thanks to the Tier 4 Data Centers and the connectivity provided by WINDTRE, our offer of managed and customized IaaS solutions has become available to everyone, offering flexibility, security and continuity of service previously inaccessible to SMEs”.