Last night around 10:30 p.m., a boat with four people on it overturned in the Danube, one kilometer from the Pančevački bridge, and according to unofficial information, parts of the boat were found.

The river safety unit has been searching for Miloš M. (37), Nenad T. (38) and Milan N. (36) since last night, who fell out of the boat near the Pančevačko bridge last night around 9 p.m. Only Mane K. (37), a how Courier unofficially learns, parts of the boat were found.

“Allegedly, parts of the boat that sank last night, a backpack, but also some objects were found at the place where Mane K. swam, who was the only one who managed to reach the shore and call for help. All the teams of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia are involved in the search, and those parts of the boat were found one kilometer from the Pancevac bridge and the place where the boat sank,” says a source from the investigation.

According to the source, Mane K. is currently in the police where he is giving a statement about how and why the drowning happened.

“The man is beside himself and is trying in every way to help the police find his friends. The waves were over a meter this morning and the search had barely begun, and then you can imagine what happened last night – the dark, steep, cold and unsurveyed Danube.” he says.

All involved in the search after the disappearance. “Firemen are searching from the land where there is inaccessible terrain near the shore, and the river police are searching from the shore. Also, the friends of the missing are involved, who have been searching for them in their boats since early morning,” Renato said earlier and hopes that the missing will be found. although he adds that as more time passes, it is almost certain that the young men drowned.

