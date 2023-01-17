meeting scene.Picture from Vietnam News Agency

Hanoi, Vietnam News Agency – January 17, atCentral Committee of the Communist Party of VietnamHeadquarters, the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam held a meeting to discuss Comrade Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s proposal to resign as a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, a member of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Chairman of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Chairman of the National Defense and Security Commission (term 2021- 2026) and other positions and retirement applications to review and make comments.

Comrade Nguyen Xuan PhucHe is the main leading cadre of the Party and the country. He was born in a family with a rich revolutionary tradition. He has received formal education and grew up from the grassroots. In his post as Prime Minister of the Vietnamese Government (2016-2021), Comrade Nguyen Xuan Phuc has made great efforts and achieved important results in leading and guiding the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. However, Comrade Nguyen Xuan Phuc wanted to punish many subordinate cadres, including 2 deputy prime ministers; 3 ministers violated regulations, made mistakes, and caused very serious consequences; in the end, 2 deputy prime ministers resigned, 2 ministers and many cadres were criminally punished to assume the political responsibilities of those in charge.Comrade Nguyen Xuan Phuc is deeply aware of his responsibility to the party and the people, and proposedresignresignation from work and retirement applications.

According to the current regulations of the Party and the State, taking into account the personal wishes of Comrade Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Party Central Committee agrees that Comrade Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigns as a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, a member of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Chairman of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Chairman of the National Defense and Security Commission (term 2021 -2026) and other duties.