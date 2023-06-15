Home » Partygate investigation, Boris Johnson convicted of lying to Parliament
Britain’s Committee on Privileges has released its 108-page Partygate report that implicated former Prime Minister Boris Johnson while restrictive measures were in place in Britain to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The British media report it. The investigation found that Johnson misled Parliament about Partygate. The report therefore calls for the former premier to be suspended from the Chamber for 90 days “for repeated acts of contempt and for having tried to jeopardize the parliamentary process”. And this happened deliberately, the report writes, misleading the House, the Committee on Privileges, violating trust and “undermining the democratic process of the House”.

Johnson resigned from the House on Friday denouncing what he called “a witch hunt”. “It is a political assassination,” said the former British prime minister who, in a statement, said that the Privileges Committee had launched “the last knife blow” against him.

But the report also found that Johnson was “complicit in the Committee’s campaign of abuse and intimidation attempts.” And he suggests that he “does not have the right to a former deputy’s membership card”. The Committee on Privileges also points out that “we find it highly unlikely that Johnson, in light of his direct personal experience of these events, could have sincerely believed, at the time of his statements to the House, that the rules or guidelines were being followed.”

The report’s editors also state that they “consider it equally improbable that he could have continued to believe it at the time of his testimony before our Committee”. The report concludes that “deliberately misleading the House,” Johnson “committed a number of acts of contempt.” And “the outrage is all the more serious because it is committed by the Prime Minister, the most senior member of the government”. The Privileges Committee report said there was “no precedent” for a prime minister to have “deliberately misled the House”.

The report at the conclusion of the Partygate inquiry conducted by a bipartisan Westminster committee (Privileges Committee) as expected condemned Boris Johnson for having knowingly “misled” the British Parliament in his speeches as prime minister in the House of Commons on the scandal of organized parties in Downing Street, in breach of anti-Covid restrictions. The commission investigated the case for fourteen months.

