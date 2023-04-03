The Outback Steakhouse, Abbraccio and Aussie Grill restaurants, belonging to the Bloomin’ Brands holding, have several other options to celebrate the Easter 2023.

At Outback, the recently launched Sweet Choco Nachos dessert brings an unusual and tasty combination of chocolate tortillas accompanied by chocolate mousse with a touch of Brownie Thunder, the restaurant’s favorite, in addition to white chocolate sauce and fresh chopped strawberries.

For those who don’t give up the classics, the choice is up to the exclusive version of banoffee in the best Outback style: the Choco Cinnamon Banoffee, composed of a crunchy Thunder biscuit base, dulce de leche, generous portion of brigadeiro with cinnamon, finished with slices banana, whipped cream and cinnamon.

At Abbraccio, the option is the Quadrato di Cioccolato, prepared with a generous slice of chocolate cake, filled with chocolate ganache, covered in chocolate sauce and finished with creamy chocolate mousse.