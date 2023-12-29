Pasolini between politics and the peasant world – the worker world

Pier Paolo Pasolini (1922-1975) – whose 100th birth anniversary is in 2022 – is considered a brilliant character, one of the revolutionaries of literature, poetry, art and cinema of the twentieth century. This does not prevent us from underlining and examining – in front of the often uncritical chorus of praisers which we particularly heard on the aforementioned anniversary of 2022 – his dogmatic and retrograde positions: someone is called to do it, too if it costs a little to go against the grain…

Massimo Recalcati, a well-known Lacanian psychoanalyst, helps us in this test, who in a concise essay published by Feltrinelli, “Pasolini – the ghost of the origin” (Milan, 2022) presents Pier Paolo Pasolini (1922-1975) thus: «The contradictions that run through Pasolini’s life and work are various and well-known: individualistic, he courageously testifies to the civil and collective commitment of the intellectual; anticlerical, he stands resolutely against abortion; a militant communist, he suffers expulsion from the PCI with which he will enter into an increasingly bitter conflictual relationship over the years; an atheist and Marxist, he remains profoundly Christian in spirit; nonconformist, he hates nonconformism; a bitter critic of television and the world of the media, he turns out to be surprisingly at ease in that very world; a vigorous protester of the ‘system’, he took sides against the young protestors of ’68; antipaternalist, he spares no effort in pointing out the risk of the decline of the father in our time; an experimenter of the language and its most refined grammars, he remains an irreducible critic of all avant-gardism; extraordinary civil poet, he remains faithful to a poetry that does not at all exclude his own most secret and unspeakable dramas; libertarian pedagogue, he recognizes the figure of the teacher as unsurpassable; homosexual and rebellious, he is a conservative of the values ​​of tradition and the peasant world; a ruthless critic of the bourgeoisie and its codes of behaviour, he writes in the “Corriere della Sera” and in other newspapers which are the most typical expression of that world“.

Among these contradictions – “in a subject so divided” – there will be no stable conciliation nor possible synthesis, is Recalcati’s diagnosis. Two questions in particular regarding Pasolini’s work deserve attention here due to the dogmatic and retrograde aspects mentioned above.

1) What is especially surprising is that he was – albeit unstable – a Marxist and a communist. I visited the Pasolini Study Center in Casarsa in Friuli. From that visit I retain the memory of the youthful photo of Guido Pasolini, which stands out in one of the rooms. That beloved brother had been a very young militant of the Action Party and partisan of the Osoppo brigade: he was killed at 19 by the Italian communist partisans of the Garibaldi brigade. The latter – pro-Yugoslavian – could not tolerate the fact that there were partisans, like those of Osoppo, who declared «with their heads held high that they are Italians and that they are fighting for the Italian flag, not for the “Russian rag”»: expressly written declarations by Guido in a letter dated 27 November 1944 to his brother Pier Paolo, asking him to intervene “as soon as possible” with articles denouncing the abuses of the Garibaldi brigade, which “disloyally” carried out Slovenian-communist propaganda in the territory defended by the Osoppo brigade. We can all read the entire heartfelt letter of denunciation against the pro-Tito Italian communists in full: just search for it on the web under the heading “Guidoalberto Pasolini known as Guido, nom de guerre Ermes”. There we will understand the hateful position taken by the PCI partisans, which will lead them to cowardly massacre their anti-fascist comrades in Osoppo: for those pro-Tito communists the red flag had to take precedence over everything. Guido Pasolini, who had managed to escape the initial ambush at Malga Porzûs, was then chased and coldly killed by those depraved Red Brigade members.

Well, At the end of the war, Pier Paolo Pasolini initially remained close to the Action Party in which his brother had served, but then joined the Communist Party from which the organizers of his brother’s assassination came.. Possible? It is too powerful a contradiction, which not even the psychoanalyst Recalcati can explain, who in fact does not talk about it in his essay, perhaps too short to go that far. Even more shocking is the learning that in those years Pasolini took extremely hypocritical positions aligned with pro-Soviet propaganda during his militancy in the PCI. Evidence of this is a letter which is preserved and displayed in the Pasolini Study Centre: as secretary of a section of the Friulian PCI, he dictated to his comrades the text of a defamatory manifesto against the Hungarian cardinal Mindszenty, imprisoned and tortured between 1948 and 1949 by the new pro-Soviet regime. The manifesto would like to explain “what is happening in Hungary”, but to counter the complaints of what was a real persecution against the Hungarian Catholic Church, Pasolini limits himself to declaring that “It’s false!”. In short, the cardinal would have been legitimately “condemned by a Hungarian court for anti-national activity” and in any case we must think “rather than a cardinal… of the millions of men who suffer from hunger”. Do you understand the ‘welcoming’ artifice of official communist rhetoric? A tragedy of humanity – world hunger – is used to cover another drama, that of repression throughout Eastern Europe: but the latter is made to appear as a trifle, indeed the Eastern courts legitimately work against the anti-national subversives! Pasolini is desolate, clinging to the propaganda of the executioners which led him to remove – certainly not inwardly, but in public projection – the dishonest fate suffered by his brother…

In the little picture of Pasolini’s contradictions presented by Professor Recalcati, we realize that Pasolini subsequently “suffers expulsion from the PCI”. It happened during the same 1949, when he was disbarred for “moral unworthiness” linked to his homosexuality, as it emerged that he frequented at night – during a village festival – with youngsters who were repaid with a few coins. «I am amazed at your inhumanity» he replied to the leaders of the PCI, declaring however: «I remain and will remain a communist» (news taken from the archive of the newspaper “la Repubblica”, recorded on 30 October 2015). Is it possible to have so much self-harm?

2) Inexplicable. At least like the magnification of the «values ​​of tradition and of the peasant world“, another theme – like his communist militancy – really contradictory in Pasolini. He goes so far as to consider the countryside «a perfect world» as opposed to the «degradation of the city hypnotized by the myth of “development”». For Pasolini, consumer civilization has led to a real anthropological devastation, “to the disappearance of fireflies” – as he wrote in the Corriere della Sera of 1 February 1975, which symbolized the mystery of an ancient time in “continuity with the origins of human world“. But the sweetening of this bucolic world appears similar to the technique with which since the time of Virgil the pain and melancholy of the human condition were alleviated, to face the adversities and stress of real life. Pasolini updates this methodology, contrasting the uncontaminated countryside with urban development. But fortunately – we observe – this development occurred! Pasolini doesn’t seem to understand what he’s referring to: he talks about a peasant world that he didn’t experience first-hand, the son of a soldier and an elementary school teacher. He walked through the countryside – that of Friuli, so similar to that of other pre-Alpine regions – but without feeling its harshness; he imagined that rural universe but without scrutinizing its backwardness. Michel Serres (1930-2019) – the French academic son of a country laborer with whom he periodically accompanied himself by interspersing his severe studies – described that world well, reported crudely in the essay “Against the good old days”. He was referring to the years between the two world wars, the time of Pasolini’s youth. The work – says Serres – literally broke my back; the “scent” of the stable lingered in schools and churches crowded with people who lived with the livestock; and the food, how poor and unhealthy it was… Infant mortality was incessant: how many children did you have to bring into the world to keep two or three? Not to mention running drinking water, toilets, electricity, social protection, hospitals, pensions… Ah, these results of development and technology that will gradually spread throughout European societies and countryside in the thirty-year period 1950-1980, for Pasolini they are the fruit of «the post-firefly time, the time of the New Fascism, or, better, of “techno-fascism”, which by offering new consumer objects – superfluous and hedonistic, which satisfy artificial and useless needs – configures a new type of humanity and a new type of social relations”. He digressed from reality. We are in the early seventies, in Italy and Europe we are getting back on our feet from the damage and misery of the post-war period, there was beginning to be a bit of well-being for everyone, after the travails and conquests of what economic historians define the “Thirty Glorious Years”. Pasolini lives in another world, he ignores the access of many people to less tiring and more paid work, to more inclusive education and to a welfare previously unknown; he almost feels resentment and contempt for the new, timidly generalized satisfactions of life: he considers them banal and hedonistic. But we – I speak as any progressive – what can we share with this Pasolini-like argument, as elitist as it is unreal?