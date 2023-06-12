Passenger traffic at London Heathrow nears pre-pandemic levels – Xinhua English.news.cn

London Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom said on the 12th that 6.73 million passengers passed through the hub in May, the busiest month for the airport since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic.

Heathrow Airport said that due to the rebound in passenger demand, the number of passengers at the airport continued to grow. Passenger numbers at the airport in May were slightly lower than the 6.77 million recorded in the same month in 2019 and up from a peak of 6.31 million in July last summer.

Heathrow, one of the busiest airports in the UK and Western Europe, said it expected total passenger numbers in 2023 to be 96% of 2019 levels.

Heathrow said the airport was coping in May despite some staff strikes and was confident further strikes this summer would not lead to flight cancellations.

(Source of article: China News Network)

Article source: China News Network

Passenger traffic at London Heathrow Airport nears pre-pandemic levels