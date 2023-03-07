Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

He attempted to open a plane door and then also attacked a flight attendant injuring her neck with a broken metal spoon. Moments of terror on flight 2609 Los Angeles-Boston for which United Airlines used a Boeing 757.

According to witnesses from passengers, hostesses and stewards, Francisco Severo Torres, 33, from Massachusetts, managed to “disarm” at least one of the safety systems of one of the bireactor’s emergency doors before the crew and the passengers themselves could block it.

It happened 45 minutes after landing, when the aircraft had already begun the final phase of the journey. The tailgate handle had been moved about a quarter towards unlocking.

The passenger was not caught in the act, but for the stewardess and passengers there was no doubt that it was he who had carried out that extremely dangerous act. When the passenger was pressed by the cabin crew, he threw himself at a stewardess and hit her in the neck.

The captain, once the handle was returned to its intended position and once he made sure that the passenger could no longer cause damage, completed the flight. It was later discovered that Torres had questioned another passenger about the plane’s safety handles during the flight attendant demonstration. He risks several years in prison and a 250,000 dollar fine.

