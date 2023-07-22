Passengers Suffer Heat Strokes and Panic Attacks on Ryanair Flight with No Air Conditioning

Title: Passengers Endure orinary Heat Conditions and Delays in “Worst Flight of My Life” on Ryanair Flight

Passengers on a recent Ryanair flight from Malaga to Milan endured extreme heat conditions and lengthy delays, resulting in some passengers passing out and experiencing panic attacks. The incident has sparked outrage among disgruntled customers, who have accused the airline of providing inadequate assistance. The Codici Consumer Association has vowed to hold Ryanair accountable for the distressing situation.

Passengers on board the Ryanair flight, on July 19, found themselves trapped on the plane for three hours without air conditioning amidst a sweltering heatwave that reached a scorching 42 degrees. As they struggled to cope with the heat, passengers resorted to fanning themselves with magazines, hats, and other makeshift items. Meanwhile, the flight crew, equally affected by the heat, struggled to maintain order and keep the passengers calm.

The situation deteriorated further when people began fainting and suffering from panic attacks, prompting ambulances to be called to the scene. Disturbing video footage showed some customers receiving medical treatment on the runway after allegedly passing out from the extreme heat.

One of the passengers on board, Italian influencer Marco Ferrero, who commands a substantial following on social media platforms, described the ordeal as the “worst flight of my life.” Ferrero claimed that he felt as if he could not breathe, and Ryanair’s response was “a joke.” The airline allegedly provided minimal assistance, only offering passengers a voucher worth $4.45 after a four-hour wait.

Ferrero compared the experience to being locked inside a sauna with the door closed and expressed his disappointment, explicitly mentioning Ryanair on social media. According to him, the flight’s departure was delayed for a staggering 10 hours, with the crew only distributing water after the initial hour, but even then, supplies were insufficient for all passengers. Additionally, the overcrowded conditions on the plane made it impossible for people to access the bathroom properly.

Finally, after approximately three hours, the crew allowed passengers to disembark. However, the flight departed at 10 p.m., instead of the originally scheduled 10 a.m. departure time, causing further frustration among the affected travelers.

Ivano Giacomelli, spokesperson for the Codici Consumer Association, expressed disbelief at the passengers’ accounts and the disturbing images captured during the incident. He emphasized that Ryanair’s actions could not be brushed aside as an unexpected event. Giacomelli vowed to ensure that the airline is held responsible for the passengers’ treatment, referring not only to the extensive delay but also to their ordeal of enduring scorching temperatures, blackouts, and panic attacks.

The recent Ryanair flight from Malaga to Milan has raised serious concerns about passenger safety and the airline’s response to such situations. The distressing incident, which resulted in extreme heat conditions, delays, and passengers fainting, has sparked outrage among customers and prompted calls for accountability. As the Codici Consumer Association investigates the matter, passengers hope for improved safety measures and a more compassionate response from Ryanair in the future.

