Pasta salad in a jar: it’s healthy, light and you can take it to the office without stress

A very comfortable and versatile idea that we can adapt to our tastes and cravings of the moment: let’s reinvent the lunch break with the jar

We don’t have the time or inclination to cook anything for the lunch break in the office, we are tired and exhausted from the heat, but at the same time we don’t want to reduce ourselves to buying a sandwich at the corner bar.

Nor are we going to eat at a diner where we end up overspending and consuming more calories than we want to.

When we find ourselves in these situations from which we imagine we’ll only come out with demeaning choices such as settling for a yogurt for lunch, and then throwing ourselves on a mid-afternoon snack because we’ll be attacked by terrible hunger, another solution exists and it’s tasty, nutritious at the same time healthy and lightperfect for those summer lunch breaks when temperatures are high.

Not to mention that it is a recipe that does not require any type of preparation apart from cooking the pasta, so we can define it “no stress recipe“: a colorful pasta salad in a jarwhich will only bring us 437 calories per serving.

The ingredients to prepare our lunch in a jar

For one person we need 70 grams of short chickpea pastafor example penne, fusilli or farfalle, 100 grams of light feta cheesecinque cherry tomatoes20 grams of black olives, rocket, basila teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil, a spoonful of balsamic vinegar.

All we have to do in the kitchen is cook the chickpea paste in plenty of salted water, drain it and let it cool.

How to compose the ingredients in the jar

We cut the cherry tomatoes into halves or quarters, we divide the block of feta cheese into cubes, we also cut the black olives. At this point we are already ready for compose our pasta salad and take it with us to the office to consume it during the lunch break.

At the bottom of a resealable jar pour the extra virgin olive oil and the balsamic vinegar. We start by transferring the chickpea paste, then we make a layer of feta, we continue with the cherry tomatoes, rocket, basil and olives. We close the jar and shake it to mix the ingredients with the seasoning. The pasta salad in a jar is ready, let’s remember to bring a fork to the office to enjoy it!