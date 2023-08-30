Home » Pastel, Coxinha and Craft Beer Festival at Memorial da América Latina – MONDO MODA
World

by admin
O Festival of Pastel, Coxinha and Craft Beer takes place on September 2nd and 3rd, Saturday and Sunday, from 11am to 9pm, at the Latin America Memorial.
With free admission, free classification and pet friendly, the event will have 60 booths of exhibitors during the two days. In addition to the traditional sweet and savory coxinhas and pastries, visitors will be able to enjoy mini coxinhas, a bouquet of them, vegan and even award-winning – as in the case of one of them, with cheese –, Banoffee and Barbie, among others.

Pastel, Coxinha and Craft Beer Festival at the Latin America Memorial @ Rafa Guirro

The pastries, on the other hand, range from the traditional 17cm to half a meter, with the most diverse fillings, from the already known meat, cheese, pizza to acarajé, salmon, flavored pasta – garlic, cheese, pepper, fine herbs, chef and chocolate, for example.
To accompany, craft beers Pure Malt, IPA (including guava), Larger, RED, Double, Wheat, Black, American, Specials, Weiss, Stout, with glasses and mugs from 300ml to 1 liter, of the most diverse labels , providing new experiences with the oldest drink in the world.
In addition, the Festival will also promote a gastronomic tour of the world with exhibitors of varied sandwiches, dishes from Bahia, Minas Gerais, Mexican, Chilean and Oriental cuisines, snacks in general, pastas, risottos, crepes, tapioca, pizzas, artisanal ice creams, popsicles, palettes, milk shakes, donuts, popcorn, brigadeiros and other sweets, cakes, bonbons, juices, soft drinks, water, teas, frappes and slushies are on the menu, including vegetarian and vegan alternatives.
Take note: Pastel, Coxinha and Craft Beer Festival (Memorial da América Latina – Praça da Sombra | Gates 2 and 5 – next to the Barra Funda subway)

