Pat Robertson, one of the first and most important leaders of conservative Christians in the United States, has died at the age of 93

Pat Robertson, a well-known televangelist in the United States and founder, among other things, of one of the main Christian television networks in the country, died on Thursday at the age of 93. Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), and Regent University of Virginia. Between the end of the 1980s and the 1990s, Robertson was one of the main promoters of the political commitment of American conservative Christians, who are still today one of the reference electorates of the Republican Party.



He was born in Lexington, Virginia, and was the son of Democratic Senator Absalom Willis Robertson. After graduating in law from Yale and having worked for some time in finance, he had approached the Christian religion in the 1950s and in 1961 had become a Protestant pastor for a Baptist church.

That same year he founded the Christian Broadcasting Network, which from a small local Virginia TV station in a few years became one of the leading Christian TV stations in the United States. TV gave him great popularity, which he also tried to exploit to engage in politics. In 1988 he ran in the presidential primary for the Republican Party, which was later won by future president George HW Bush: he withdrew after a disappointing result in the primary in New Hampshire and later endorsed Bush. In the following years, however, he continued to be interested in politics, supporting the more conservative politicians of the Republican Party in various ways.