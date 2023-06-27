Home » Patient injured in Trebinje transferred to Banjaluka by helicopter Info
World

Patient injured in Trebinje transferred to Banjaluka by helicopter Info

by admin
Patient injured in Trebinje transferred to Banjaluka by helicopter Info

Members of the Helicopter Service of the Republika Srpska today transported a sixty-two-year-old female patient from Trebinje to the University Clinical Center in Banjaluk for further treatment, said Boban Kusturić, director of the helicopter service.

Source: RTRS

A female patient with MP was transported from the Trebinje General Hospital in the afternoon,” stated Kusturić and specified that it was another one of the persons injured in the traffic accident near Trebinje on June 17.

He pointed out that the patient was initially cared for in Trebinje General Hospital, and that today she was successfully transported to UKC.

“This is the 32nd air medical transport performed this year by members of the Helicopter Service of the Republika Srpska and the medical staff of the UKC,” said Kusturić.

See also  Biden accidentally falls again while boarding plane at the end of Poland visit_Video_Plane_Warsaw

You may also like

Indonesian police investigate child deaths from cough syrup...

requirements and how to apply

Jelisaveta Orašanin showed her breasts Entertainment

Bergamo Comicon 2023, good first time!

Do you want a Dacia Sandero at a...

Ukraine, breaking news. Putin: «Bloodbath avoided». Biden invites...

A skyscraper burned down in Ajman | Info

Biden invites Meloni to Washington, the meeting in...

Alessia “It’s true that I cheated on him”...

Trump, published the audio in which he says:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy