Patient injured in Trebinje transferred to Banjaluka by helicopter Info

Members of the Helicopter Service of the Republika Srpska today transported a sixty-two-year-old female patient from Trebinje to the University Clinical Center in Banjaluk for further treatment, said Boban Kusturić, director of the helicopter service.

Source: RTRS

A female patient with MP was transported from the Trebinje General Hospital in the afternoon,” stated Kusturić and specified that it was another one of the persons injured in the traffic accident near Trebinje on June 17.

He pointed out that the patient was initially cared for in Trebinje General Hospital, and that today she was successfully transported to UKC.

“This is the 32nd air medical transport performed this year by members of the Helicopter Service of the Republika Srpska and the medical staff of the UKC,” said Kusturić.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

