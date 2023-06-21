“Patients avoidable suffering”, the Swedish surgeon Macchiarini sentenced to two and a half years for his experimental transplants

Il surgeon Italian Paolo Macchiarini was condemned a two years and a half of imprisonment due to experimental transplants of trachea with stem cells carried out between 2011 and 2014. The sentence was issued by the Court of Appeal Swedish by Svea. The surgeon’s victims would be three of his patients, two men and a woman, who died after the operation. The doctor had already been sentenced on June 16, 2022 for the same reasons by a lower-ranking court, but today’s sentence has increased the penalty Preview.

The reasons of the sentence that led to the conviction of the man can be identified in the lack of justification emergency enough to be able to operate on patients as the surgeon did. Macchiarini is accused of having “acted with indifference intentional and scheduled, despite having realized the risk that the interventions could have caused to patients in terms of physical harm and suffering”. The Court then stated that “the patients could have lived for a non-negligible time without the interventions”. Macchiarini was not charged with the murder of the patients, but he was acknowledged to have operated on them inappropriately.

The doctor denied the charges, stating that he “did the transplant in good faith” and that he was treated “like a war criminal” while his lawyer, Bjorn Hurtighas announced that it will present appeal. Macchiarini was fired by Karolinska Institute in March 2016 for violation of themedical ethics after being accused of forging his resume and misrepresenting misleading his work. In December 2018, the Swedish prosecutor’s office then decided to reopen a previously interrupted investigation into the three cases.

The surgeon is known in the medical arena as a prominent figure of regenerative medicine, after a 2008 study of his transplant was published in Lancet and welcomed as a breakthrough. In 2011 he jumped to the headlines for having carried out the world‘s first trachea transplant with stem cells at Sweden’s leading hospital. At the basis of the enthusiasm for Macchiarini’s work was the hope that the new trachea, made in part with stamina cells of the patient, would usher in a new era in which new organs could be created in the laboratory. Over the years the doctor then implanted artificial windpipes to at least 20 patients in various countries including Spain, Russia, Iceland, the United Kingdom and the United States, but according to his detractors, the doctor acted by circumventing medical ethics and performing dangerous procedures without demonstrated benefits, in addition to FORGERY the descriptions of his patients’ conditions. In 2019 then a Italian court condemned Macchiarini a 16 months in prison for forgery of documents and abuse of office.

