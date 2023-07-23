Patras, a bridge collapses: two dead and voices from the rubble

ATHENS – A bridge collapsed a Patras, Greece. At the moment – reports the Greek newspaper “Ta Nea” – there would be two dead and people under the rubble, whose number is not known at the moment. The bridge is located in neighborhood of Bozaitika, in Patras. The collapse – it is said – occurred while controlled demolition was in progress. Work has been going on at the site for two years.

Rescue is underway on the spot; firefighters standing operating with chainsaws and special means suitable for crushing huge blocks of concrete. The deputy minister of infrastructures Christina Alexopoulou, the regional governor Nektarios Farmakis and the deputy regional governor Charalambos Bonanos, and the mayor of Patreon Kostas Peletidis rushed to the scene.

According to Greek TV Ert, rumors are coming from the rubble. Rescuers are also using a drone. A controlled demolition of a section of the entrance structure to the Patras ring road was scheduled for today, but under the bridge there were five or six people, probably Roma, who had gone there to collect metal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

