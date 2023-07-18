Patrick Zaki convicted, an absurd and scandalous verdict

Patrick Zaki convicted, the worst possible scenario. An absurd and scandalous verdict. At the end of the eleventh hearing of the trial in which he was charged with the crime of “dissemination of false news” (for having written absolutely true things about the discrimination suffered by Coptic Christians in Egypt), Patrick Zaki was sentenced to three years in prison.

After 22 months of harsh prison and a trial that began more than a year ago, the image of Patrick Zaki being dragged from the Mansura courtroom is terrifying.

Read Also

Patrick Zaki sentenced to three years in Egypt. Taken away after the verdict

After his release, at the end of 2021, and the degree two weeks ago, many had thought it was okay. They celebrated the “Free Zaki” and the “Doctor Zaki”, but they gradually lost sight of the “Accused Zaki”.

Now is the time to bring Amnesty International, Bologna’s academic and political institutions together with the city’s civil society back into the countryside “Free Patrick Zaki”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

