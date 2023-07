“I am fine. Thank you. Thanks so much for everything. I was scared, but now I’m really happy.” It’s a euphoric voice that comes on the phone. The voice of Patrick Zaki returned free. After three days of fear, the student of the University of Bologna speaks from the car that is taking him back to Cairo a few minutes after leaving the police station in Mansoura, where he was taken on Tuesday while waiting to serve his sentence

Share this: Twitter

Facebook