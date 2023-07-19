Patrick Zaki free, pardon granted after conviction in Egypt

From the nightmare of another three years in prison to the relief of darting on the way to Cairo airport from which to take off towards Italy and his native Bologna, which is now waiting for him to celebrate: Patrick Zaki obtained a pardon from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and, in just one day, saw his destiny change radically. With Italian politics cheering for once in unison at the end of this judicial case which had turned into another source of friction between Italy and Egypt after the murder of Giulio Regeni. “Tomorrow Patrick will be in Italy and I wish him a life of serenity and success from the bottom of my heart”, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced in a video message in the evening as it was learned that Italian intelligence is busy organizing his transfer already in the next few hours.

Zaki, long applause from the Senate Chamber for the pardon

In fact, there would no longer be any ban on expatriation for the activist who was detained in a police station in New Mansura, on the coast of the Nile delta. The turning point – just the day after the conviction for spreading false news pronounced yesterday by a State Security Court in Mansoura – was made possible by Sisi’s act of clemency announced by two members of the Committee for pardons. “President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi uses his constitutional powers and issues a presidential decree pardoning a group of people against whom judicial sentences have been handed down, including Patrick Zaki and Mohamed El-Baqer, in response to the appeal of the Council of Secretaries of National Dialogue and of political forces», summed up a member of the Committee, Mohamad Abdelaziz, announcing the act of clemency which involves an unspecified number of prisoners who are usually released from prison in coincidence with religious or secular holidays, as next Sunday’s anniversary of the republican revolution of July 23, 1952.

Obviously without evoking the underground work of the Rome-Cairo negotiation, the reference is to that national dialogue between the Cairo government and part of the opposition which Sisi is aiming to address the difficult socio-economic situation that is affecting Egypt. Patrick’s conviction yesterday had triggered three resignations, including two excellent ones, in the initiative announced in the spring of last year and which began in May. A jolt that prompted the general coordinator of the Dialogue, Diaa Rashwan, to ask for an intervention by Sisi, which arrived immediately because he was evidently well prepared by a “long and constant negotiation” between the Italian and Egyptian governments which saw protagonists, in addition to the premier , also Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Aise, the intelligence agency that deals with foreign countries.

Thanks to Zaki, Meloni: “I thank Al Sisi for this gesture. Tomorrow Patrick will be in Italy”

“Since our first meeting last November I have never stopped asking the question, I have always found attention and availability on your part”, Meloni said, thanking the Egyptian president “for this very important gesture”, as well as “the intelligence and diplomats, both Italian and Egyptian, who in recent months have never stopped working to arrive at the desired solution”. The announcement of the pardon was greeted by a long applause from the senators of Palazzo Madama. While the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, defined the pardon for Patrick Zaki as “good news” which came after “many, many of us have mobilized in recent years for his freedom”. «Thanks to the government’s foreign policy, we have made a decisive contribution to freeing this young student. Concrete results through work and international credibility,” tweeted Deputy Prime Minister Tajani. It is news that “fills us with joy”, exulted also Giovanni Molari, the rector of the University of Bologna of which Patrick is certainly the most well-known graduate now.