Patrick Zaki free, the first words after the pardon of Egypt

“Finally I’m free. The feeling of being a free man is wonderful, I can assure you. I just came out and I still can’t believe it. Now I have to figure out what to do to get to Italy right away, I’m waiting for a phone call from Rome, then I’ll go to Bologna right away». Thus Patrick Zaki, on the phone with La Stampa, immediately after his release in Cairo.

As soon as he was released, after shaking hands with a security man in a striped T-shirt on the edge of a series of barriers, Patrick embraced his mother Hala, then his girlfriend Reny Iskander, his sister Marise and his father George.

“I’m planning to be there in Bologna on Saturday morning arriving in Milan: from Milan I will move to Bologna,” Patrick Zaki told reporters as he left the Italian embassy in Cairo.

Zaki’s release comes after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi granted a pardon yesterday. Following the announcement of the pardon, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had announced that Zaki will come to Italy. It was February 7, 2020 when Zaki was arrested at Cairo airport: he had arrived to spend a vacation period from Italy, where he was attending a master’s degree in gender studies at the University of Bologna. In December 2021, after almost two years of preventive detention, he was released from prison, while continuing to remain on trial. Which is why his graduation from the master’s degree in Bologna last July 5, with 110 cum laude, took place remotely, via video connection.

Free Zaki, the right moves of Palazzo Chigi FRANCESCA PACI 19 July 2023

On Tuesday he was sentenced: the Emergency Court of Mansoura had sentenced him to three years in prison of which, considering the 22 months already spent in custody, he should have served 14 months. The accusation: “dissemination of false news on the internal conditions of the country”, for an article on the rights of Coptic Christians published in 2019. Since it was an emergency court, the sentence according to Egyptian law was unappealable, but the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (Eipr) group, with which Zaki had collaborated and which represented him at the trial, had explained that «a sentence does not become final until it is ratified by the President of the Republic, who has the power to approve, cancel or modify it, in addition to to issue a presidential pardon”. Abdel Fattah Al Sisi’s pardon arrived yesterday afternoon.

The Meloni-Al Sisi phone call

And in the evening, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke to the President of Egypt Al Sisi: “to thank him for the pardon granted to Patrick Zaki, a gesture of great importance that was much appreciated in Italy”. This is what we read in a note from Palazzo Chigi. «The phone call was also an opportunity to explore some bilateral issues and to make a point in view of Sunday’s Conference on Development and Migration in Rome where Egypt will be represented by Prime Minister Madbouly. The hope was expressed by both leaders of being able to soon have an opportunity to meet» adds Palazzo Chigi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

