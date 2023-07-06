Patrick Zaki graduated in Egypt with 110 cum laude: the video proclamation

The applause following the words “110 cum laude” lasted two minutes and Patrick Zaki, who had just been proclaimed a doctor, joined his hands and bowed his head, mimicking one of the main concepts expressed by the participants in the ceremony: “Thank you”. Of course, for the moment there hasn’t been the laurel wreath, nor the jokes through the historic center of Bologna that graduates usually indulge in, because the Egyptian student, still on trial for crimes of opinion in Cairo, had to attend by video link. However, “the moment is nonetheless festive”, said the rector of Unibo, Giovanni Molari, who awarded him the title of doctor in the Gemma master’s degree in gender studies and Zaki replied quoting Nelson Mandela: “Everything seems impossible, until it happens.”

Patrick Zaki graduated with honors, the moment of the proclamation

With almost two years behind him spent in prison at home for some articles published on the internet about the condition of women and Coptic Christians in the country, Patrick Zaki still faces a process that progresses slowly amid constant postponements. From the beginning of his legal case, the University of Bologna, the city (which today was represented by the mayor Matteo Lepore in a video call and by the deputy mayor Emily Clancy in the presence), have always kept the attention high, demanding for his freedom . «This is an important moment not only for me, but for all the people who face situations similar to mine – said Zaki, also thanking Amnesty International, which spokesperson for his case – because today Bologna is sending the world a message on how means the defense of human rights”. For his part, the Egyptian researcher specified that he “was anxious to be able to continue with the next chapters in my study work”, as well as naturally that he “would soon be in Bologna to embrace everyone”, the place which granted him citizenship and which waits to celebrate the result obtained.