Patrick Zaki has arrived in Italy breaking latest news – Italian AgencyZaki returns to Italy, the golden opportunity to deny those who call him “ungrateful”. Padellaro: «Because a thank you to the government is a must» OpenPatrick Zaki passes passport control in Cairo but refuses the state plane and Meloni turns up his nose “I don’t demand gratitude” The ReformistGiorgia Meloni: «Zaki? I don’t expect gratitude, it was right to release him” Corriere della SeraToday Zaki returns to Italy. And in the meantime he is celebrating with his Islamist friend Meloni: I am not waiting for his gratitude ilGiornale.itSee full coverage on Google News
Patrick Zaki has arrived in Italy – breaking latest news – Agenzia Italia
0
See also Migrants, the "black book" of rejections denounces 25 thousand cases of violence at EU borders